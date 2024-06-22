What to watch on OTT this week? Top 10 recommendations

The third season of Panchayat is still the top trending web series to stream on Prime Video.

The Boys season 4 is currently streaming on Prime Video where superheroes become the bad guys as vigilantes try to stop them.

Gullak season 4 is another recent addition to OTT collection, a must-watch for all slice-of-life fans.

Mirzapur 3 is all set to release on Prime Video as well on July 5th.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi is a must-watch a period drama on Netflix.

Kota Factory season 3 was released on Netflix, revolving around Jeetu Bhaiya and his students preparing for JEE and NEET.

House of the Dragon, the prequel of The Game of Thrones had its second season released on Jio Cinema.

Bridgerton, set during the Regency era had its 3rd season released recently on Netflix.

Legend of Hanuman follows the adventures of Lord Hanuman in this animated adventure, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bad Cop is the story of Karan, a cop trying to catch a much more dangerous villain, on Disney+ Hotstar.

