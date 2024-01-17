What to watch on OTT to be blown away: Top 10 psychological thrillers on Netflix and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024
With a deaf protagonist whose fragility heightens the fear of her surroundings, the Hush film expertly invades the mind.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Gerald's Game, viewers are taken on a terrifying trip into the mentally and physically traumatized psyche of a woman who is stuck.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fractured skillfully creates a web of suspense and paranoia by hiding the gaps between reality and hallucination.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cam throws itself into the ever-fleering line that separates the online and real-life identities.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Platform explores the depths of human nature, exploring the psychological distortions that might result from hardship and despair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Throughout the entire movie, Bird Box effectively uses viewers' fear of the unknown to instill a pervasive sense of dread.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Clinical takes audiences on a terrifying and gripping journey into the shattered mind of a traumatized doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The psychological effects of a horrifying catastrophe that starts a chain reaction of violence and moral deterioration are expertly examined by Calibre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile explores the split personality of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, offering a horrifying look at charm, deception, and a monster's mentality.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tau's compelling psychological story raises interesting questions about consciousness and artificial intelligence.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 12th Fail and other Top 10 Indian Web Series that explore the reality of student life
Find Out More