What to watch on OTT to be blown away: Top 10 psychological thrillers on Netflix and more

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

With a deaf protagonist whose fragility heightens the fear of her surroundings, the Hush film expertly invades the mind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Gerald's Game, viewers are taken on a terrifying trip into the mentally and physically traumatized psyche of a woman who is stuck.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fractured skillfully creates a web of suspense and paranoia by hiding the gaps between reality and hallucination.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cam throws itself into the ever-fleering line that separates the online and real-life identities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Platform explores the depths of human nature, exploring the psychological distortions that might result from hardship and despair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Throughout the entire movie, Bird Box effectively uses viewers' fear of the unknown to instill a pervasive sense of dread.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Clinical takes audiences on a terrifying and gripping journey into the shattered mind of a traumatized doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The psychological effects of a horrifying catastrophe that starts a chain reaction of violence and moral deterioration are expertly examined by Calibre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile explores the split personality of notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, offering a horrifying look at charm, deception, and a monster's mentality.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tau's compelling psychological story raises interesting questions about consciousness and artificial intelligence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 12th Fail and other Top 10 Indian Web Series that explore the reality of student life

 

 Find Out More