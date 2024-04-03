What to watch on OTT today

Fitoor: (Netflix) Set against the stunning background of Kashmir, this drama of great passion tells the tale of a love affair.
Chalte Chalte: (Netflix)An emotional journey is presented in this movie. Two souls meet love, heartbreak, and unexpected turns on their wandering journey through life.
My fault: (Amazon Prime)Decisions made in life sometimes have unavoidable effects. My Fault explores regret, guilt, and the fallout from choices.
Murder Mubaarak: (Netflix)Secrets simmer beneath the surface of a mystery town's darkly illuminated streets. An enigmatic murder serves as the main focus.
Fighter: (Netflix)The sound of high-stress fights fills the arena. Entering the ring, our warrior protagonist is scared, determined to redeem himself, and rebellious.
Me Before You: (Amazon Prime)Me Before You tells the story of an odd friendship against the backdrop of beautiful scenery. The movie honors the transient moments in life as well as the transformational power of love.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: (Netflix)Is a story of deceit and broken trust, examines the complexities of relationships.
Red White and Royal Blue: Red White Royal Blue ( Amazon Pirme ) creates a striking mosaic against a background of political intrigue and patriotism.
Crazy Stupid Love: (Amazon Prime) Crazy Stupid Love interweaves several stories in a universe where love is bizarre and chaotic.
