What to watch on OTT today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 28, 2024
Jawan: A soldier's journey through the hardships of battle and self-denial. -Netflix
Merry Christmas - Warm celebrations amid the difficulties of life. - Netflix
Raid: Vigorous, exacting police enforcement actions.- Hotstar
Mission Raniganj: A high-stakes, urban covert operation fraught with tension. -Netflix
Bawaal: Chaotic and mysterious with emotional upheaval. -Amazon Prime
Jailer: Power, confinement, and ethical quandaries behind bars. -Amazon Prime
Bhaag Milha Bhaag: An inspirational movie that follows the life of a renowned athlete is called Milkha Singh. -Hotstar
Adipurush is the epic tale of a legendary conflict between gods and demons. -Amazon prime
