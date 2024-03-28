What to watch on OTT today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other platforms

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Jawan: A soldier's journey through the hardships of battle and self-denial. -Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Merry Christmas - Warm celebrations amid the difficulties of life. - Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raid: Vigorous, exacting police enforcement actions.- Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mission Raniganj: A high-stakes, urban covert operation fraught with tension. -Netflix

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bawaal: Chaotic and mysterious with emotional upheaval. -Amazon Prime

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer: Power, confinement, and ethical quandaries behind bars. -Amazon Prime

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhaag Milha Bhaag: An inspirational movie that follows the life of a renowned athlete is called Milkha Singh. -Hotstar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adipurush is the epic tale of a legendary conflict between gods and demons. -Amazon prime

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Crew, Patna Shuklla and more new movies, web series to watch in theatres and OTT this weekend

 

 Find Out More