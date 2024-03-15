What to watch on OTT today on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
"Jhoom Barabar Jhoom" is a lively musical romantic comedy that takes place in London.(Amazon Prime)
"Heyy Babyy" is a comedy-drama about human development and unexpected parenting.(Amazon Prime)
"Welcome" is a funny story about confused identities and dysfunctional family relationships.(Jio Cinema)
"Jab We Met" is a charming story about love's unexpected turns and chance meetings.(Zee 5)
"Dhamaal" is a hilarious adventure comedy that is full of misunderstandings and accidents.(YouTube)
"Cocktail" is a modern love triangle that delves into romance, friendship, and personal growth.(MX Player)
"Cheeni Kum" is a singular romantic comedy that, with humor and charm, transcends age boundaries.(Zee 5)
"Chak De! India" is a motivational sports drama that honors tenacity and solidarity.(YouTube)
"Dil Dhadakne Do" is set in opulent surroundings, a cruise ship excursion presents family conflict and surprises.(Netflix)
The eternal romance "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ)" is set against the backdrop of enduring love and cultural tensions.(Netflix)
