What to watch on OTT: Ultimate list of Top 10 best web series streaming right now

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024

Indian Police Force continues to top the charts based on buzz created despite the bad reviews. On Prime Video.

Sushmita Sen continues to shine in Aarya Season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Manoj Bajpayee's double role brilliance in Killer Soup makes the show end at the 3rd place. On Netflix.

Karmma Calling is a newer web series about revenge with Raveena Tandon in the lead role. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhumi Pednekar’s recent OTT release, Bhakshak finishes at the 5th spot.

Crushed follows the story of school friends as they enter class 11th and start a new adventure. On Amazon MiniTV.

Hustlers is a web series focusing on the start-up scene of the country that gets disrupted by a true hustler. On Amazon MiniTV.

Mr and Mrs. Smith, the only English entry in the list is a web series of two strangers who land a job with a spy agency. On Prime Video.

The Indian version of Shark Tank continues to deliver as the season 3 rolled out on Sony Liv.

