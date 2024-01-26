What to watch this long weekend: Fighter, Animal and more in theaters and OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024

Watch Fighter this Republic day and enjoy your weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Animal is all set to get released on OTT platform too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Catch Vicky's brilliant performance in Sam Bahadur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raveena Tandon is back with much more entertainment in Karmma Calling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't miss a chance to watch Prabhas' excellent movie Salaar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

India, get ready to binge watch Shark Tank India S3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a good option for this long weekend.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Deadline is a super entertaining reality show to enjoy on OTT.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wonk is one of the best choices to choose for a relaxing and a fun evening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Republic Day 2024: Top 10 highly ranked movies on patriotism to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More