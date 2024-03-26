What to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
Om Shanti Om (Netflix): Combining elements of romance, drama, and suspense, "Om Shanti Om" is a Bollywood blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The horror-comedy film "Stree" (available on Netflix) puts a distinctive spin on an Indian folktale about a tiny village haunted by a strange female spirit who preys on males during festivals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
ZNMD (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) on Netflix: "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" is a drama about coming of age that centers on friendship, love, and self-discovery.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Irrfan Khan and Tabu give outstanding performances in the suspenseful rendition of Shakespeare's Macbeth, "Maqbool" (available on Amazon Prime).
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gully Boy (Amazon Prime): Based on the experiences of Indian street rappers, "Gully Boy" tells the story of an aspirant rapper from Mumbai's slums who is determined to escape his situation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) on Amazon Prime Video: Set against the backdrop of cultural customs and familial expectations, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" is a timeless romance.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Raanjhanaa" (Hotstar) is a heartfelt love story that takes viewers through the intricacies of youthful romance, social conventions, and political passion against the backdrop of Benaras.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a true event, "Neerja" (Jio Cinema) tells the inspirational story of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Drishyam" (Jio Cinema) is an engrossing thriller that tells the account of a normal man who, after his family gets involved in a crime, gets desperate to defend them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
"Omkara" (Hotstar): Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan give outstanding performances in this gritty story of power, betrayal, and envy set in the heartland of rural India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Most popular Korean hair care trends for everyday routine
Find Out More