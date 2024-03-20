What to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024
(On Jio Cinema)The horror-comedy "Roohi" centers on a ghost that possessed brides on their wedding day, causing hilarious mayhem and surprising turns.
(Amazon Prime)"Sholay" is an action-packed, timeless classic with memorable dialogue and legendary characters about two ex-convicts hired to apprehend a notorious bandit.
(On Amazon prime)"Munnabhai MBBS" is a charming comedy about a thug who poses as a doctor in order to grant his father's request, which results in funny meetings and lessons learned about life.
(Various OTT)"Lagaan": a great sports drama set in the British colonial era, in which a group of Indian villagers challenge their oppressors to a cricket match in order to get out from under excessive taxation.
(On Netflix)Based on the beloved novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, "Devdas" is a sad story of love, sacrifice, and self-destruction.
(On Hotstar)"Jab We Met" is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two strangers whose paths cross while traveling by train and result in love and unexpected experiences.
(On Netflix)The family drama "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" focuses on the lives of two brothers and their relationships with their parents while delving into issues of love, responsibility, and forgiveness.
(On Hotstar)The quirky romantic comedy "Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani" tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a girl and makes amusing and daring attempts to win her heart.
(On Netflix)"The Lunchbox" is a nontraditional love tale told through letters sent in Mumbai using its own lunchbox delivery service.
(On Hotstar)The story of "Rockstar" centers on a driven musician who achieves stardom but battles unfulfilled love and inner troubles.
