What to watch today on OTT: Chamkila, Lootere, Yeh Meri Family and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 16, 2024
A middle-class guy balances his clandestine work as an intelligence officer with his family life in the television series The Family Man.
Delhi Crime - It tells the story of the police investigation into the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, based on actual events.
Paatal Lok is a grimy crime thriller that looks at society's darker sides from the perspective of a jaded police officer looking into a well-known case.
Udta Punjab- Through a series of interrelated narratives, this film explores the pervasive problem of drug abuse in Punjab and its effects on society.
A middle-aged couple must deal with an unexpected pregnancy and social criticism in the comedy-drama Badhaai Ho.
Lootere: When pirates kidnap the passengers of a mishapped ship off the coast of Somalia, an unusual hero must intervene to save everyone.
Yeh Meri Family is a nostalgic and endearing nineties coming-of-age show that centers on the exploits of the Mishra family.
Amar Singh Chamkila, a renowned Punjabi singer, is portrayed in the biographical film Chamkila.
