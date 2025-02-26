What’s Wrong with My Secretary Kim to She was Pretty; Top 10 Superhit K-dramas of Park Seo Joon

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2025

Park Seo Joon is lauded for his powerful acting and drama choices. Here’s a list of his superhit dramas

What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim follows Lee Young-Joon, an egoistic man who tries everything to stop his secretary from resignation.

Fight for My Way revolves around Ko Dong Man, a former taekwondo champion and Choi Ae Ra, a receptionist.

Itaewon Class follows two friends who struggle to make their dream a reality.

Gyeongseong Creature centers around a group of people who think only for their survival.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth follows a queen who refuses to step down from the throne.

She was Pretty revolves around two childhood friends who meet after 15 years.

Kill Me, Heal Me revolves around Cha Do Hyun who secretly hired Oh Ri Jin.

Dream High follows a group of individuals who are enrolled in a popular performing art school.

Young Actors’ Retreat casts three different Korean series as one.

Record Of Youth revolves around three young fashionistas who want to become big in the world of modeling.

