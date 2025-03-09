When Harry Met Sally to Two Weeks Notice; TOP 10 feel-good rom-coms to brighten up your day
Here is a list of feel-good rom-coms to watch.
When Harry Met Sally (Prime Video) is about two graduates who culminate in a short-term friendship. But when they meet again after five years later, they are forced to deal with how they feel about each other.
The Lovebirds (Netflix) revolves around a couple who is on the brink of break up and gets unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre murder. Things change when they try to cover up.
Crazy, Stupid, Love (JioHotstar) centers around Cal Weaver, a recently separated man who learns how to be more romantic and charm women.
Two Weeks Notice (Prime Video) projects on Lucy, a lawyer, works for a handsome billionaire. But instead of taking her professional skills into consideration, he treats her like a nanny.
Just Go With It (ZEE5) focuses on a plastic surgeon who enlists his assistant to help him woo a sixth-grade math teacher.
Marry Me (ZEE5) follows superstar Kat and Bastian who are getting married before a global audience. However, when Kat learns that Bastian is unfaithful, she marries a stranger from the crowd.
Pretty Woman (Prime Video) centers around Edward, a rich entrepreneur, who hires a prostitute to accompany him for a few events. Somehow he falls in love with her.
The Proposal (Prime Video) projects on Margaret, an editor of a publishing firm, to avoid deportation, convinces her assistant Andrew to marry her.
Sleepless in Seattle (Prime Video) is about a journalist who becomes enamored with a widowed architect, when the man's son calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father a partner.
You’ve Got Mail (Prime Video) revolves around two people in an online romance who are unaware they are also business rivals.
