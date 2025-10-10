When the Stars Gossip to Queen of Tears: Top 10 romantic K-dramas to watch with your partner on Karwa Chauth

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2025

Lovely Runner follows a gripping story of Im Sol, a devoted fan who time-travels to save her idol, Ryu Sun Jae.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tale of Lady Ok is a historical romance that shows emotional depth and unravels mysteries.

Love in the Moonlight is a perfect combination of romance and humor that gives you a next-level experience of vibrant chemistry and heartfelt moments.

The Atypical Family follows the story of a family with supernatural powers. Experience quirky, fresh and heartfelt moments.

When the Stars Gossip will fulfill your hunger for the unique love story and stunning visuals with sci-fi romance set in space.

Queen of Tears follows the story of rich heiress and her employee husband.

My Demon follows the story of a powerless Demon and his supernatural romance. It’s a combo of humor and sizzling and chemistry.

Marry My Husband highlights the story of Kang Ji-won who after betrayed and murdered gets a second chance to rewrite her life.

Doctor Slump follows the transformation of an old connection into a healing romance.

A Shop For Killers is a fusion of thrill, suspense and romance. Perfect for the couples who love action packed love stories.

