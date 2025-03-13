While You Were Sleeping to Pinocchio; Top 10 Korean dramas starring Lee Jong-suk

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2025

Here’s a list of top korean dramas featuring Lee Jong-suk

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured with his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pinocchio centers around Dal-po whose family is ruined by a news channel.

Romance is a Bonus Book revolves around a gifted writer who is the youngest in the family.

School 2013 centers around Go Nam Soon, a young boy who is bullied by his classmates.

I Hear Your Voice follows Jan Hye Sung who says whatever comes to her mind.

Hymn of Death centers around a tragic love story of Yoon Shim Deok and Kim Woo Jin.

W centers around Yeon-joo who comes to know about a webtoon company created by his father.

No Breathing follows Won-il who saw his father dying in a swimming competition.

While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals who have some powers.

Big Mouth follows an unsuccessful lawyer who get embroiled in a murder case.

