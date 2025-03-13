While You Were Sleeping to Pinocchio; Top 10 Korean dramas starring Lee Jong-suk
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 13, 2025
Here’s a list of top korean dramas featuring Lee Jong-suk
Doctor Stranger follows Park Hoon who is captured with his father.
Pinocchio centers around Dal-po whose family is ruined by a news channel.
Romance is a Bonus Book revolves around a gifted writer who is the youngest in the family.
School 2013 centers around Go Nam Soon, a young boy who is bullied by his classmates.
I Hear Your Voice follows Jan Hye Sung who says whatever comes to her mind.
Hymn of Death centers around a tragic love story of Yoon Shim Deok and Kim Woo Jin.
W centers around Yeon-joo who comes to know about a webtoon company created by his father.
No Breathing follows Won-il who saw his father dying in a swimming competition.
While You Were Sleeping revolves around three individuals who have some powers.
Big Mouth follows an unsuccessful lawyer who get embroiled in a murder case.
