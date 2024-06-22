Who is Shivani Kumari? The new Manisha Rani of Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2024

Shivani Kumari is a popular influencer from Uttar Pradesh, has entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor.

Shivani hails from Aryari village in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district and began her journey on social media platforms like TikTok.

On the show, she shared the challenges and struggles she faced, including receiving beatings from her mother when she started creating content.

Shivani gained fame with her entertaining videos featuring her family members, which resonated with a large audience.

Her intriguing and relatable clips quickly made her an internet sensation and started trending.

Shivani announced her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 on her Facebook, thanking her supporters for their love and encouragement.

She is being compared to Manisha Rani from the previous season, suggesting a similar lively and engaging presence.

YouTuber Maxtern also draws a comparison between Shivani Kumari and Manisha Rani but in a negative light through his tweet.

Bigg Boss OTT is available for streaming on JioCinema, with other contestants including Chandrika Dixit, Sai Ketan Rao, and Shobha De, among others

