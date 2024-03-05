Women's Day 2024: Top 10 powerful women-centric web series on OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024

Aarya follows a powerful woman who transforms into a mafia queen to protect her children. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Delhi Crime, a women police officers lead the investigation into the brutal Delhi gang rape case. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Four More Shots Please revolves around four unapologetic women who navigate love, careers, and friendship in modern India. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Strong women from different backgrounds fight for power and success in Mumbai's patriarchal society in Bombay Begums on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dahaad is the story of a female police officer with a dark past who returns to her hometown to solve a murder case. On Prime Video,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two female wedding planners navigate the complexities of love and tradition in the Indian wedding industry, in Made in Heaven on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leila is set in a dystopian future where a mother searches for her missing daughter. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharani follows the story of Rani as she explores the world of Bihar politics. On Sony LIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aranyak follows a police officer and a forest officer joining forces to solve a murder mystery in the misty hills. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaba Masaba is a biographical story showcasing actress Masaba Gupta's journey and her relationship with her mother. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 romance movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT where enemies turned lovers

 

 Find Out More