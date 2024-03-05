Women's Day 2024: Top 10 powerful women-centric web series on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 05, 2024
Aarya follows a powerful woman who transforms into a mafia queen to protect her children. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Delhi Crime, a women police officers lead the investigation into the brutal Delhi gang rape case. On Netflix.
Four More Shots Please revolves around four unapologetic women who navigate love, careers, and friendship in modern India. On Prime Video.
Strong women from different backgrounds fight for power and success in Mumbai's patriarchal society in Bombay Begums on Netflix.
Dahaad is the story of a female police officer with a dark past who returns to her hometown to solve a murder case. On Prime Video,
Two female wedding planners navigate the complexities of love and tradition in the Indian wedding industry, in Made in Heaven on Prime Video.
Leila is set in a dystopian future where a mother searches for her missing daughter. On Netflix.
Maharani follows the story of Rani as she explores the world of Bihar politics. On Sony LIV.
Aranyak follows a police officer and a forest officer joining forces to solve a murder mystery in the misty hills. On Netflix.
Masaba Masaba is a biographical story showcasing actress Masaba Gupta's journey and her relationship with her mother. On Netflix.
