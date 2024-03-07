Women’s Day 2024: Top 8 female centric movies to enjoy on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Mrs. Chatterjee v. Norway: Based on true events, this movie depicts a mother's court battle to keep custody of her kids while demonstrating the tenacity and resiliency of motherly love in the face of adversity.
In the gritty criminal thriller Mardaani, a strong female police officer faces up against human traffickers, displaying her bravery and resolve to ensure victims receive justice.
A brave depiction of a small-town dancer who challenges patriarchy and battles for her respect and dignity is seen in Anarkali of Aarah.
The Dirty Picture: With its audacious and unabashed depiction of a woman who defies expectations to become famous and successful on her own terms, this movie subverts social standards.
Gangubai: Based on a true event, this movie shows a woman's transformation from a human trafficking victim to a mafia queen.
Queen: The story of a young woman who goes on a solitary honeymoon and has a life-changing voyage of self-discovery and freedom.
English Vinglish: A touching story of strength and self-discovery as a middle-aged woman recognizes and values herself above and beyond social norms.
Bollywood classic Jaane Jaan honors female empowerment and fortitude in the face of hardship.
