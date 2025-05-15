Wonder Woman to The Dark Knight; TOP 10 superhero films to watch if you like Superman
Roger Khuraijam
| May 15, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Captain America: The First Avenger (JioHotstar) is about Steve Rogers, who decides to volunteer and transform himself into a superhuman.
Wonder Woman (Prime Video) follows Princess Diana, who tries to stop Ares, the god of war, from destroying mankind.
Spider-Man (Netflix) centers around Peter Parker, who changed his life after he was bitten by a spider.
Iron Man (JioHotstar) focuses on Tony Stark, who escaped from the terrorists after he constructed a high-tech armoured suit.
The Avengers (JioHotstar) project on Nick Fury, who launches the Avengers after Loki poses a threat to planet Earth.
The Dark Knight (Prime Video) depicts the story of Batman, who has a new enemy, the Joker, who tries to destroy Gotham City.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (JioHotstar) follows Aquaman, who is targeted by Black Manta for his father’s death.
Black Panther (Prime Video) tells the story of T'Challa, who returns to Wakanda after his father’s death.
Thor (JioHotstar) is about Thor, the God of Thunder, who is exiled by his father to live among the mortals on Earth.
Logan (JioHotstar) is about Logan, who comes out of retirement to save a young mutant.
