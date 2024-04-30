Wonka and Top 9 other highest-grossing Hollywood movies to watch on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 30, 2024

Wonka, released in 2023 starring Timothée Chalamet in the key role is a family musical that received critical acclaim and was also commercially successful. On Jio Cinema.

Avatar: The Way of Water, the James Cameron's sequel explores new facets of Pandora and the Na'vi. On Hotstar.

Avengers: Endgame saw The Avengers unite to reverse the catastrophic effects of Thanos' actions. On Hotstar.

Avatar by James Cameron, a paraplegic marine joins a conflict on the alien world of Pandora. On Hotstar.

Titanic follows a love story that unfolds aboard the doomed RMS Titanic. On Prime Video.

Star Wars Ep. VII: The Force Awakens, the saga continues as new heroes confront the dark forces threatening the galaxy. On Hotstar.

Avengers: Infinity War saw The Avengers battle Thanos in a fight to save the universe from destruction. On Hotstar.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was about Spider-Man facing his greatest challenge as he deals with the multiverse. On Sony Liv.

Jurassic World was about Dinosaurs running amok in a newly reopened theme park. On Netflix.

The Lion King was the live-action adaptation of Disney's animated classic following Simba's journey to reclaim his kingdom. On Hotstar.

