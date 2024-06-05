World Environment day 2024: Top 8 films based on natural disasters on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 05, 2024
Kedarnath: A romantic tale set against the backdrop of the floods that struck Uttarakhand in 2013.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kai Po Che: Chronicles the lives of three friends impacted by the earthquake in Gujarat in 2001 and the Godhra riots in 2002.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mother India depicts the hardships of a farming family dealing with floods and droughts, yet not being focused on any one calamity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In the iconic movie Waqt, a family is split apart by an earthquake and eventually reunites after a number of difficulties.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A love drama set in Mumbai in 2005 is called Tum Mile based on heavy rainfall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaala Patthar: This painting, which shows a coal mine collapse and its aftermath, was inspired by the 1975 Chasnala mining catastrophe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Burning Train is a gripping film that centers on the passengers' survival efforts when a train catches fire during its maiden voyage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhopal Express is a play based on one of the biggest industrial disasters in history—the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Tamil films on OTT with best plot twists
Find Out More