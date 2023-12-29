Year Ender 2023: Top 10 South Indian action movies to watch on OTT to bring a powerful end to the year
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 29, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is on Netflix. The film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj boasts of crazy action sequences that will leave your minds boggled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer on Amazon Prime Video had Rajinikanth doing what he does best. Pulling off action scenes with utmost swag is Thalaivaa's USP.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajith Kumar killed it in Thunivu. The film on Netflix is about mastermind Dark Devil and his plan to rob a bank.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dasara on Netflix is a period action drama film. Nani delivered his best performance in Dasara that is about three friends getting in war with someone powerful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thalapathy Vijay's film Varisu released in January 2023 and proved to be the first hit of the year by South Indian cinema. Its action scenes to story, fans loves all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Nageswara Rao on Amazon Prime Video has Ravi Teja being all fierce and powerful. The story is about a mastermind who carries out deadly heists.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jigarthanda DoubleX is on Netflix. The story is about a gangster who wants to make a western movie. It is packed with action and comedy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaathi on Netflix has Dhanush playing a school teacher who goes to lengths to ensure that kids are not affected by those who want to turn education into business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mark Antony is an action thriller with a twist of time travel. The movie is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Veera Simha Reddy on Disney+Hotstar is a total masaledaar action drama starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Japan movie on Netflix falls in action and comedy genre. Starring Karthi, it is about a thief on the run after a robbery at a jewellery store.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Waltair Veerayya on Netflix is an action thriller starring Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and more. It is about a smuggler assigned with a dangerous task involving a drug lord.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Chandramukhi 2, Japan and other Top 10 worst Tamil and Telugu movies of 2023
Find Out More