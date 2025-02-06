Yeh Dil Mera to Gunah; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will keep you guessing

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2025

Calling all mystery lovers! Here’s top 10 Pakistani suspense dramas that will puzzle your mind

Baaghi centers on a girl killed in the name of honor.

Yeh Dil Mera revolves around two young individuals who suffer from childhood trauma.

Cheekh revolves around a woman who sets out to give justice to her friend.

Ishq Zahe Naseeb follows a girl who marries a man unknowingly his reality.

Bela Pur Ki Dayan revolves around the story of injustice and revenge.

Churails follows a group of girls who secretly open up a detective business.

Gunah revolves around the story of a mother and son’s tutor who mysteriously go missing.

Jurm revolves around a newly married couple who are kidnapped at gunpoint.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl who is harassed by her uncle.

Nazr-e-Bad revolves around the story of black magic and superstition.

