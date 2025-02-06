Yeh Dil Mera to Gunah; Top 10 Pakistani dramas that will keep you guessing
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 06, 2025
Calling all mystery lovers! Here’s top 10 Pakistani suspense dramas that will puzzle your mind
Baaghi centers on a girl killed in the name of honor.
Yeh Dil Mera revolves around two young individuals who suffer from childhood trauma.
Cheekh revolves around a woman who sets out to give justice to her friend.
Ishq Zahe Naseeb follows a girl who marries a man unknowingly his reality.
Bela Pur Ki Dayan revolves around the story of injustice and revenge.
Churails follows a group of girls who secretly open up a detective business.
Gunah revolves around the story of a mother and son’s tutor who mysteriously go missing.
Jurm revolves around a newly married couple who are kidnapped at gunpoint.
Dar Si Jati Hai Sila revolves around a young girl who is harassed by her uncle.
Nazr-e-Bad revolves around the story of black magic and superstition.
