Yeh Dil Mera to Khaie, Top 10 Crime thriller Pakistani dramas that will blow your mind

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2025

Get ready to make your weekend more exciting with these top mystery crime thriller pakistani dramas

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cheekh follows Mannat, a young woman who fights for justice against his brother-in-law.

Yeh Dil Mera follows a beautiful story of two individuals that takes a tragic turn after a long-hidden truth is revealed.

Khaie follows a young girl who sets out on the mission to take revenge from the one responsible for killing her family.

Dushman e Jaan is a 2020 released romantic crime thriller series produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.

Churails revolves around four women who team up to run a clothing store as a disguise to a detective agency.

Jurm revolves around the shocking kidnap and murder of Ayla Nadeem.

Baaghi revolves around a girl who suffers an abusive personal life but decides to become a model.

Hadsa follows a married woman whose life changes after an unexpected event.

Muqaddas revolves around a career oriented girl who experiences a life changing tragedy on her wedding night.

Nazr-e-bad revolves around the old superstitious belief of evil eye and black magic.

