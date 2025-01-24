Yeh Dil Mera to Khaie, Top 10 Crime thriller Pakistani dramas that will blow your mind
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 24, 2025
Get ready to make your weekend more exciting with these top mystery crime thriller pakistani dramas
Cheekh follows Mannat, a young woman who fights for justice against his brother-in-law.
Yeh Dil Mera follows a beautiful story of two individuals that takes a tragic turn after a long-hidden truth is revealed.
Khaie follows a young girl who sets out on the mission to take revenge from the one responsible for killing her family.
Dushman e Jaan is a 2020 released romantic crime thriller series produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib.
Churails revolves around four women who team up to run a clothing store as a disguise to a detective agency.
Jurm revolves around the shocking kidnap and murder of Ayla Nadeem.
Baaghi revolves around a girl who suffers an abusive personal life but decides to become a model.
Hadsa follows a married woman whose life changes after an unexpected event.
Muqaddas revolves around a career oriented girl who experiences a life changing tragedy on her wedding night.
Nazr-e-bad revolves around the old superstitious belief of evil eye and black magic.
