Yeh Dil Mera to Khaie; Top 10 Pakistani dramas based on revenge on Youtube for free

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Want to watch a thriller revenge drama? Here’s a list of top dramas with best suspense plot

Yeh Dil Mera revolves around a man who wants to take revenge from the people responsible for the death of his parents.

Khaie revolves around a girl who plans to kill her rivals who killed her.

Khaani follows a sister who struggles to take revenge for her sister’s death.

Deewangi follows Nageen whose life takes a different turn when she meets Sultan.

Namak Haram revolves around a loyal servant who has hidden plans.

Zulm highlights the story of two different personalities.

Cheekh revolves around a girl who seeks justice for her friend against her brother-in-law.

Gul-e-Rana follows Adeel, a rich man who marries Rana to take revenge.

Iqtidar revolves around Mehrunisa who seeks justice for the death of her brother by the hands of powerful personalities.

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who is trapped in fake love.

