Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes lead, check Top 10 web series trending today on Netflix
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 29, 2024
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein 2 starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Aanchal Singgh, Saurabh Shukla and others is trending on number one spot already on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When the Phone Rings is K-drama with tons of suspense and thrill. It is on second spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Great Indian Kapil Show has taken the third spot. The episode with Sonakshi Sinha and family is trending.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A Man on the Inside is about a professor getting hired as an investigator. It is a comedy drama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Plankton is a fun and romantic K-drama about two unlucky individuals falling in love with each other. It is on fifth spot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Helicopter Heist is a Swedish thriller with IMDb rating of 7.4. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Empress is a German historical drama revolving around a woman named Elisabeth falling for an emperor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey is a documentary on Child Beauty Queen who was killed in her home in 1996.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bank Under Siege is about a heist carried out at a bank and a journalist uncovering the truth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has taken the tenth spot today on trending web series list on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Inside Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dubai home worth Rs 16 crore
Find Out More