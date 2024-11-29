Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein takes lead, check Top 10 web series trending today on Netflix

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2024

Yeh Kaali Kaali Aakhein 2 starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Aanchal Singgh, Saurabh Shukla and others is trending on number one spot already on Netflix.

When the Phone Rings is K-drama with tons of suspense and thrill. It is on second spot.

The Great Indian Kapil Show has taken the third spot. The episode with Sonakshi Sinha and family is trending.

A Man on the Inside is about a professor getting hired as an investigator. It is a comedy drama.

Mr. Plankton is a fun and romantic K-drama about two unlucky individuals falling in love with each other. It is on fifth spot.

The Helicopter Heist is a Swedish thriller with IMDb rating of 7.4. Watch it on Netflix.

The Empress is a German historical drama revolving around a woman named Elisabeth falling for an emperor.

Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey is a documentary on Child Beauty Queen who was killed in her home in 1996.

Bank Under Siege is about a heist carried out at a bank and a journalist uncovering the truth.

Last but not least, Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives has taken the tenth spot today on trending web series list on Netflix.

