Yo Yo Honey Singh - Famous to Moonwalk: Top Friday OTT releases (December 20) to watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 20, 2024
A lot of new movies and web series are releasing on different OTT platforms on December 20. Here's the list.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous documentary is releasing on Netflix. The rapper will shed light on his side of the story about his downfall and more.
Moonwalk web series is coming to JioCinema on December 20. It is about rivalry between two thieves who want to impress one girl.
Cubicles Season 4 begins streaming on December 20 on SonyLIV. There are high expectations from this office comedy drama.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will stream on JioCinema from December 20.
Malayalam-language action thriller film Pani will be available to watch for all on SonyLIV.
Ferry 2 is coming to Netflix. It is about Ferry Bouman who finds peace away from crime but past comes haunting him.
Boy Kills World will be up on Lionsgate Play for everyone to watch.
The Six Triple Eight, an American war drama, will be up on Netflix. It is binge-watch worthy.
A romantic comedy Umjolo: Day Ones will also be available on Netflix for fans to watch this weekend.
