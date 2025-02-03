Your Name to Your Lie in April ; TOP 10 Japanese romantic anime on OTT
Here are some of the popular romantic anime to watch.
Your Name (Prime Video) focuses on the high school students Taki and Mitsuha, who suddenly begin to swap bodies despite having never met, unleashing chaos on each other's lives.
Your Lie in April (Crunchyroll) follows a young pianist named Kо̄sei, who loses the ability to perform the piano after his mother's death. Things changed after he met violinist Kaori Miyazono.
Toradora! (Prime Video) is about a man who is fierce in appearance but gentle at heart who befriends a tiny girl with a sharp tongue. The two help each other confess their crushes.
Clannad (Prime Video) centers on a high school student who cares a little about his life or school. Things changed when he helped a lonely girl.
5 Centimeters per Second (Netflix) revolves around Takaki and Akari who become best friends since childhood. Soon, their friendship is tested when Akari moves to another city.
My Love Story!! (Crunchyroll) follows a dense but kind-hearted giant Takeo Gōda, who falls head-over-heels for Yamato Rinko after he defends her from a groper on the train.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End (Prime Video) centers on an Elf mage Frieren and her fellow adventures have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren seeks to find her former party.
A Sign of Affection (Crunchyroll) follows Yuki, a typical student who is dealing with college pressure. One day, on the train she crosses paths with an upperclassman who opens her to a new world.
Komi Can't Communicate (Netflix) is about Komi who transfers to a new school, soon becoming instantly popular for her beauty. However, she seeks help as she struggles to connect with people.
Yona of the Dawn (Prime Video) is about Yona, a red-haired Princess who searches for the four legendary dragons and takes back her stolen kingdom.
