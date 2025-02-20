You're Next to Urban Legend; TOP 10 underrated slashers to add to your watchlist on Prime Video
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 20, 2025
From cult classics to sudden frights, here are some of the most underrated slasher films that deserve a second look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urban Legend centers around a series of murders that takes place in and around a university. Soon, Natalie begins to suspect that the deaths are inspired by urban legends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cherry Falls is about a small Virginia town where a serial killer is targeting teenage virgins.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Collector focuses on an ex-convict, who breaks into a house to steal and repay his debts. However, things changed when he saw the mask man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hatchet projects on a group of tourists, who go for a swamp tour and find themselves lost in the forest. Things go horrifically wrong when they get lost.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Intruder revolves around a strange lunatic man, who stalks and slashes the overnight stock crew of a local supermarket.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hellbent revolves around a gay couple who is making out in the parking lot and is interrupted by a serial killer. Later that night, a group of kids decides to visit the site.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pieces follows a frustrated Boston detective, who searches for the maniac responsible for killing females in university campus.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hush is about an author who is living peacefully in the woods and is hard of hearing and without speech. She finds herself as a target of a masked killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You're Next centers around an estranged family under attack by a group of masked assailants during a family reunion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kristy follows a girl who is unaware of the dangers she will have to face by staying back in the college during the Thanksgiving vacation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Man on Fire to Kill Bill Vol. 1; TOP 10 vigilante revenge thriller to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar
Find Out More