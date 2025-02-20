You're Next to Urban Legend; TOP 10 underrated slashers to add to your watchlist on Prime Video

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2025

From cult classics to sudden frights, here are some of the most underrated slasher films that deserve a second look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urban Legend centers around a series of murders that takes place in and around a university. Soon, Natalie begins to suspect that the deaths are inspired by urban legends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cherry Falls is about a small Virginia town where a serial killer is targeting teenage virgins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Collector focuses on an ex-convict, who breaks into a house to steal and repay his debts. However, things changed when he saw the mask man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hatchet projects on a group of tourists, who go for a swamp tour and find themselves lost in the forest. Things go horrifically wrong when they get lost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Intruder revolves around a strange lunatic man, who stalks and slashes the overnight stock crew of a local supermarket.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hellbent revolves around a gay couple who is making out in the parking lot and is interrupted by a serial killer. Later that night, a group of kids decides to visit the site.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pieces follows a frustrated Boston detective, who searches for the maniac responsible for killing females in university campus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hush is about an author who is living peacefully in the woods and is hard of hearing and without speech. She finds herself as a target of a masked killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You're Next centers around an estranged family under attack by a group of masked assailants during a family reunion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kristy follows a girl who is unaware of the dangers she will have to face by staying back in the college during the Thanksgiving vacation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Man on Fire to Kill Bill Vol. 1; TOP 10 vigilante revenge thriller to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar

 

 Find Out More