Youth of May to Goblin; TOP 10 heartbreaking Korean dramas that will make you cry
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2025
Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.
Mr. Sunshine (Netflix) is about a Korean boy who returned to his homeland from the United States after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident and has become an officer.
Goblin (Prime Video) follows Kim Shin, an immortal goblin, who goes to find a human bride to remove an invisible sword from his chest and end his life.
It's Okay to Not Be Okay (Netflix) centers around Ko Moon-young, an antisocial children's book writer who moves to her hometown to pursue her love interest Moon Gang-tae.
Stairway to Heaven (Viki) is about Song-joo, who loses all her memories in a car accident. However, her memory slowly returns when she meets her old lover.
Youth of May (Viki) projects on a medical student who marries a nurse after meeting her at his father's insistence. However, their fate was cut short.
Uncontrollably Fond (Netflix) follows Shin Joon-young and Noh Eul, classmates who were separated during their teenage years due to an ill-fated relationship, but later meet each other in adulthood.
Hymn of Death (Netflix) depicts the tragic romance between Joseon's first soprano, Yun Sim-deok, and the genius playwright, Kim Woo-jin.
Hi Bye, Mama! (Netflix) centers around Cha Yu-ri, who dies in a tragic accident five years ago and is given a chance to reincarnate through a process that takes 49 days.
My Mister (Viki) projects that Dong-hoon and Ji-an are kindred spirits who start finding comfort in each other's company and eventually grow very protective of each other.
Our Blues (Netflix) revolves around people's sweet and bitter lives at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.
