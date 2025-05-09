Tere Bin to Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Kaffara; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2025
Here’s the list of romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ishq Murshid revolves around a man who changes his identity to win over a girl he loves.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahajabeen who is harassed by her father-in-law.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her last wish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim, who is forced to marry her cousin, Meerub.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar revolves around a man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar revolves around an ordinary girl who seeks out to take revenge on her brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yakeen Ka Safar follows a girl who is mistreated by her brother after the death of her parents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ye Raha Dil follows a bubbly young girl who is looted by her friends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kaffara revolves around a rich boy who falls in love with an ordinary girl who is mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 facts about Mission Impossible franchise that only true fans know
Find Out More