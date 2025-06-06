Tere Bin to Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi and Ishq Murshid: Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas with rich male leads
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 06, 2025
Here’s a list of Pakistani dramas with amazing storylines
Ishq Murshid revolves around a man who changes his identity to win over a girl he loves.
Humsafar revolves around a girl who marries her cousin to fulfill her last wish.
Pyaar Ke Sadqay revolves around Mahajabeen, who is harassed by her father-in-law.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Jaan Nisar revolves around a man who falls in love with an ordinary girl.
Tere Bin revolves around Murtasim, who is forced to marry her cousin, Meerub.
Iqtidar revolves around an ordinary girl who seeks to take revenge on her brother.
Yakeen Ka Safar follows a girl who is mistreated by her brother after the death of her parents.
Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed by her boss’s brother.
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a man who has been poisoned by her stepmother.
Thanks For Reading!
