Top 10 Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali romantic moments from Pakistani drama Tere Bin

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2025

Tere Bin is one of the most watched Pakistani dramas that won hearts with the sizzling chemistry of Meerab and Murtasim. Here are some most romantic Tere Bin moments…

After being rejected by her parents, Murtasim offered Meerab to stay in his house forever.

Meerab and Murtasim were having a cute fight when Murtasim scares her by turning off the lights.

Meerab was forced to visit Murtasim’s house where Maa Begum announced their marriage.

Meerab was looking breathtakingly gorgeous in this embroidered orange dress and Murtasim was caught lost looking at her.

Meerab and Murtasim walked hand in hand to their Valima ceremony.

Meerab struggles with her gold chain when Murtasim shows up and helps her.

Meerab and Murtasim went on a romantic dinner date.

For the first time Meerab offered Murtasim to join her for a coffee break.

Completing the duties of a good wife, Meerab was making shanda for Murtasim when he came from behind and scared her.

Murtasim and Meerab are caught in an intense romantic talk after a little misunderstanding.

