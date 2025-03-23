Maayire to Ishq Murshid; Top 10 Pakistani dramas with over 1000000000 views until 2024
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 23, 2025
Here’s the list of Pakistani dramas that dominates the list of most watched shows until 2024
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab and Murtasim who have to overcome all hurdles to be together.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat centers around a man madly in love with a girl he met in a wedding.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hamza and Hala who deal with family politics to live a peaceful life.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi revolves around a wealthy man who madly loves an ordinary girl and wants to marry her.
Ishq Murshid revolves around a girl who dreams to become a government officer.
Maayire is an inspiring drama that highlights the topic of child marriage.
Jaan Nisar centers around a man who marries a girl knowing all her past tragedies.
Siyaani follows a selfish girl named Kiran who belongs to a lower-middle class family.
Rang Mahal revolves around Mahpara and Rayed who fall in love with each other despite their class difference.
Fitoor revolves around Hamza and Dilnasheen whose love life takes a turn when a past interest arrives.
