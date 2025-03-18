Khuda aur Mohabbat to Ishq Murshid; Top 10 highest-grossing Pakistani dramas of all time
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 18, 2025
Pakistani shows have dominated the drama industry with their amazing content. Here’s a list of blockbuster dramas that captures the hearts of many
Tere bin revolves around a girl who is forced to marry her cousin after her parents reveal the biggest truth of her life.
Khuda Aur Mohabbat follows a boy from a wealthy family who is madly in love with an ordinary girl.
Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi follows a wealthy man who is in love with an ordinary girl.
Ishq Murshid centers around a son of a rich politician who changes his identity to win the heart of a girl he loves.
Maayire highlights the sensitive issue of child marriage with the story of two young kids.
Mere Humsafar revolves around Hala, an innocent girl who is mistreated by her own family.
Jaan Nisar centers around a girl who is trapped in the false love of a corrupt man.
Siyani follows an arrogant, selfish girl named Kiran who takes shortcuts to live ehr dream life.
Rang Mahal revolves around two individuals Mahapara and Rayed who fall in love despite their caste difference.
Fitoor revolves around Hamza and Dilnasheen who deeply love each other but their relationship is harmed by the entry of past love.
