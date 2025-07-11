Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will restore your faith in love
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 11, 2025
Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry her cousin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows Sharjeena, who marries Mustafa in an unexpected situation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Humsafar centers around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iqtidar revolves around a girl who marries a rich politician
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who has been cheated by her boyfriend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suno Chanda centers around two cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Meem Se Mohabbat follows a man who is left heart-broken after his brother and sister-in-law's death.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed by her boss' younger brother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mere Humsafar focuses on Hala, an innocent girl who is mistreated by her family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a classic love story of two people.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Saree Goals: Trending Styles Every Woman Should Own!
Find Out More