Tere Bin to Mere Humsafar; Top 10 romantic Pakistani dramas that will restore your faith in love

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2025

Tere Bin revolves around Meerab, who is forced to marry her cousin.

Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum follows Sharjeena, who marries Mustafa in an unexpected situation.

Humsafar centers around two individuals who are forced to marry each other.

Iqtidar revolves around a girl who marries a rich politician

Jaan Nisar revolves around a girl who has been cheated by her boyfriend.

Suno Chanda centers around two cousins who hate each other but are forced into marriage.

Meem Se Mohabbat follows a man who is left heart-broken after his brother and sister-in-law's death.

Aye Ishq e Junoon revolves around a girl who is harassed by her boss' younger brother.

Mere Humsafar focuses on Hala, an innocent girl who is mistreated by her family.

Jaan-e-Jahan revolves around a classic love story of two people.

