Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and more Top 10 romantic comedy movies on OTT that will make you chuckle
Nikita Thakkar
| May 17, 2024
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now on JioCinema. After a year it released on OTT. It revolves around a married couple wanting to have their own house.
Luka Chuppi is on Netflix. Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon's twisted live-in drama will make you laugh hard.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is on Netflix. It is about breakup experts. But what happens when a GF of a member calls to breakup?
Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt is on Netflix. Badri and Vaidehi's love saga is cute, funny and entertaining.
Jab We Met is on Amazon Prime Video. Life of heartbroken businessman changes after he meets a lovely and bubbly girl on the run.
Hasee Toh Phasee on Netflix is a subtle romantic comedy starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. It is about a man who falls in love with his fiancée's cousin.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is on Netflix. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt's chemistry mixed with comedy is just too good to watch.
Kabir and Naina's love saga in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is filled with adventure, love, laughter and emotions.
Shuddh Desi Romance is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about 3 individuals with different take on love and how their lives get intertwined.
Tanu Weds Manu is on JioCinema. It is one of the best romantic comedies ever. It is about an NRI doctor who falls in love with a girl who is exactly opposite of him.
