Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and other much-awaited releases on OTT this week
Nishant
| May 13, 2024
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will finally be released on Jio Cinema on May 17th.
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 premieres on Netflix on May 16 continuing the story where left off in the last season.
Madame Web, featuring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney, revolving around Cassandra Webb's clairvoyant abilities, releasing on Netflix on May 16.
Bastar The Naxal Story, on Zee5, depicts the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, releasing on May 17.
Godzilla x Kong The New Empire will start streaming on OTT from May 13, 2024, the movie pits Godzilla and Kong against a threat endangering humanity.
Outer Range: Season 2 on Prime Video will be released on May 15, 2024, exploring themes of family and identity.
Coming-of-age Marathi movie Lampan is all set to release on Sony Liv on 16th May.
Baahubali Crown Of Blood, an animated series on Disney+ Hotstar, showcasing the alliance between Baahubali and Bhallaladeva, streaming from May 17.
Kalvan is set for release on Disney+ Hotstar on May 14, follows four friends attempting to capture an elephant for a reward.
Crash follows the Traffic Crime Investigation team of police chasing after road crimes in this Kdrama releasing on 13th May on Disney+ Hotstar.
