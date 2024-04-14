Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and other Top 10 Bollywood movies yet to release on OTT
| Apr 14, 2024
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a rom-com featuring a couple who decide to divorce but their family gets to know about it.
Laapata Ladies revolves around mistaken identities as a man loses his veiled wife on a train.
Shaitaan, a family fights to save their daughter from dark magic.
Paul Atreides seeks revenge and navigates his destiny in Dune 2.
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is the biography of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar.
Madgaon Express follows childhood friends' dream trip to Goa takes a wild turn.
Article 370 follows a young agent who tackles terrorism and corruption.
Crew, three women face unexpected challenges and deception.
Telugu romance flick The Family Star follows the highs and lows of a man living in a middle-class family.
Manjummel Boys, friends explore forbidden caves and face consequences in this survival thriller.
