Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Madgaon Express and more Top 8 Friday May 17 releases on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| May 17, 2024
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is finally streaming on JioCinema.
Kunal Kemmu's comedy drama Madgaon Express is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story was quite a controversial one. It is now streaming on Zee5.
Vidya Vasula Aham - a Telugu romantic comedy drama starring Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajashekar and others is available on AHA to watch.
The animated version of Baahubali titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood has been released on Disney+Hotstar.
A documentary titled Power has released on this Friday, May 17, on Netflix. It is about people vs the police.
A Tamil political thriller Thalaimai Seyalagam is newly released on Zee5.
Korean drama titled The 8 Show began streaming on Netflix on May 17. It is based on a web toon by Bae Jin-soo.
The Big Cigar is now streaming on Apple TV. It is a biographical miniseries about the manhunt for Huey P. Newton.
99 is a documentary on Amazon Prime Video. It is about the massive victory of Manchester United's Treble in 1998/99 season.
