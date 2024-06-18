Zee 5 has the best Top 8 suspenseful films to stream
Rangbaaz is a criminal drama based on actual Indian gangsters.
Madaari: A father, who lost his son in a collapsed bridge, goes in search of justice.
Abhay: An uncompromising police officer cracks cases in this gritty crime thriller.
A psychological thriller about a renowned serial murderer is Raman Raghav.
Posham Pa: A terrifying story of a mother driving her two sisters to commit murder.
Mom: After her daughter is attacked brutally, a mother wants to get revenge.
A peculiar murder mystery situated in a housing society is called Sunflower.
Naxalbari: A Naxalite rebellion is being looked into by an undercover agent.
