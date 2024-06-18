Zee 5 has the best Top 8 suspenseful films to stream

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Rangbaaz is a criminal drama based on actual Indian gangsters.

Madaari: A father, who lost his son in a collapsed bridge, goes in search of justice.

Abhay: An uncompromising police officer cracks cases in this gritty crime thriller.

A psychological thriller about a renowned serial murderer is Raman Raghav.

Posham Pa: A terrifying story of a mother driving her two sisters to commit murder.

Mom: After her daughter is attacked brutally, a mother wants to get revenge.

A peculiar murder mystery situated in a housing society is called Sunflower.

Naxalbari: A Naxalite rebellion is being looked into by an undercover agent.

