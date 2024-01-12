Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and other Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT this National Youth Day
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2024
Chhichhore is a movie that takes us back to the time of our protagonist’s college life. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a movie that is almost fully based on celebrating the youth with the motto that we only live once. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang de Basanti is the story of 6 young Indians who assist an English woman to film a documentary about India’s freedom struggle. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a movie that follows a young couple who refuse to be in a romantic relationship even though they are perfect for each other. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
12th Fail is also a movie many young ones could relate to as it is a movie that follows the struggle of a poor student as he tries to crack the UPSC exam. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
3 Idiots, the classic movie that follows the life of 3 students during their college life. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fukrey meanwhile follows the story of 4 unemployed friends, trying to make it rich in life. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
4 middle-aged friends reunite their college rock band to get the feeling of being young and youthful once again in Rock On!! On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another story of 4 friends who embark on an adventure to find themselves once again in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Donor follows the story of a young sperm donor fighting against the social stigma and the consequences that come with it. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Merry Christmas star Katrina Kaif's highest rated movies to watch on OTT
Find Out More