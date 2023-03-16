Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, and Family in London; fans miss Raha Kapoor in the frame [View Pics]

Alia Bhatt rang into her 30s celebrating it with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Family, and friends in London. Take a look at her birthday festivities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Alia Bhatt celebrates 30 years of sunshine and how. The Gangubai Kathiwadi actress turned 30 on 15th March 2023 and celebrated the special day with her loved ones. Alia Bhatt drops her birthday album as she celebrates her thirty with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and others in London. She shared glimpses of her birthday festivities with her family but her daughter Raha Kapoor was missing in pictures. As the diva shared pictures on her social media, fans pointed out the absence of the cute little newborn Raha. Scroll down to see beautiful pictures from her birthday celebration.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first pic the birthday girl uploaded is of herself making a wish before cutting the cake as she turns 30. She captioned the post THIRTY adding a sunshine emoji.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next is an adorable picture of Alia Bhatt hugging her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She wore a pink sweatshirt from Balenciaga while Ranbir opted for a plain black casual outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia chose to celebrate her birthday in London with her family. For the big celebration and special day, her sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt celebrated her birthday at the Bob Bob Ricardo restaurant in London. The actress posed for a fun picture with her mother Soni Razdan s they enjoyed their drinks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Later in the evening, they stepped into a different restaurant to continue the birthday festivities. She shared a picture with her friend Tanya Saha Gupta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also shared a group picture as they all partied together in the night. Alia wore a black leather outfit with a black & white jacket. In the picture, Alia is seen posing with Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and other friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Instead of a birthday cake, Alia Bhatt had a birthday ice cream which was uniquely presented with a note that read ‘30 years of sunshine’. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
