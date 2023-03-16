Alia Bhatt celebrates her 30th birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, and Family in London; fans miss Raha Kapoor in the frame [View Pics]

Alia Bhatt's 30th birthday celebration

Alia Bhatt celebrates 30 years of sunshine and how. The Gangubai Kathiwadi actress turned 30 on 15th March 2023 and celebrated the special day with her loved ones. Alia Bhatt drops her birthday album as she celebrates her thirty with husband Ranbir Kapoor, mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt and others in London. She shared glimpses of her birthday festivities with her family but her daughter Raha Kapoor was missing in pictures. As the diva shared pictures on her social media, fans pointed out the absence of the cute little newborn Raha. Scroll down to see beautiful pictures from her birthday celebration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com