Today and tomorrow, Eid Ul Adha 2022 is being celebrated in India. So, if you want to be at the top of your Eid fashion game, taking style tips from the likes of Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi and more Bollywood actresses is a great place to begin…Source: Bollywood
You can keep it chic and modern like Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywood
Or you can keep it floral and dreamy and breezy like Sara Ali KhanSource: Bollywood
Or you can opt for a heavy traditional look like Nora FatehiSource: Bollywood
Huma Qureshi also dishes out major ethnic goals with this attire.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor is another one dishing out rich, ethnic goals.Source: Bollywood
Going for a fusion ensemble like Parineeti Chopra’s is also not a bad bet.Source: Bollywood
Sonakshi Sinha puts an even better spin on the fusion angle.Source: Bollywood
Or you can completely traditional in major Anarkali mode like Sonam Kapoor has.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan, too, shows us how to slay it like an Anarkali.Source: Bollywood
Or, finally, you can just opt to keep it sweet and simply with minimalistic style like Alia Bhatt has.Source: Bollywood
Bonus: if you wish for a couple theme, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma set the right example.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!