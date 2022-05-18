Dhaakad actress Kangana Ranaut's bizarre make-up looks will make you feel cringe!Source: Bollywood
Kangana wore a greyish shimmery dress that looked perfect, but her lower eyeliner does not suit her bold look.Source: Bollywood
Kangana's make-up is not working well for this look.Source: Bollywood
Kangana's make-up has gone wrong and it does not stand out!Source: Bollywood
Actress Kangana Ranaut looks pretty in this red hot dress, but her red eyeshadow shade is not impressive at all.Source: Bollywood
Kangana donned a beautiful shimmery lavender lehenga, but her make-up base and eye shadow colour does not go well together.Source: Bollywood
Kangana donned a plunging neckline outfit, but her purple make-up is not going well with her look.Source: Bollywood
Kangana rocked the blazer look like a pro that she wrapped with the saree. But, her make-up base looks cakey.Source: Bollywood
