Bollywood stars charge exorbitant amounts for the films. But here is a list of B-town actors who charged nothing for certain projects and worked for free. From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to Shah Rukh Khan and more actors who showed their generous side and worked for free.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan had made his presence felt in a song in Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar. Reportedly, he did it for free.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan featured in item number 'Fevicol Se' from Salman Khan's Dabangg 2 for free. She allegedly did not charge a single penny.Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif is said to have done the famous Chikni Chameli from Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath for free.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor reportedly waved off his fees so that the film could make profit.Source: Bollywood
For good friend Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, Rani Mukerji did not take any penny for her small but pivotal role.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Bhootnath for free. The film had Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra did a song in Irrfan Khan's film Billu titled You Get Me Rocking And Sailing and for the same, she is said to have charged nothing.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!