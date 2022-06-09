It is known that Shah Rukh Khan has cigarettes quite often.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan to said to have been a chain smoker at one point in time.Source: Bollywood
Though very fit, Ajay Devgn was reportedly a heavy smoker.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Dutt was reportedly addicted to drugs and smokes in the past.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor's smoking pictures have created a stir on social media in the past.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Rampal was reportedly among the chain smokers of Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan has reportedly quit smoking now. But once he was addicted to it.Source: Bollywood
