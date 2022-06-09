Shah Rukh Khan

It is known that Shah Rukh Khan has cigarettes quite often.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan to said to have been a chain smoker at one point in time.

Ajay Devgn

Though very fit, Ajay Devgn was reportedly a heavy smoker.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt was reportedly addicted to drugs and smokes in the past.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor's smoking pictures have created a stir on social media in the past.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal was reportedly among the chain smokers of Bollywood.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly quit smoking now. But once he was addicted to it.

