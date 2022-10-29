The heroine looked stunning in a red salwar kameez. Her outfit matches with the festive season perfectly.Source: Bollywood
This picture of Hina is head turning. The desi girl looks elegant and her piercing eyes is doing all the talking.Source: Bollywood
Hina has worn silver jewellery and has completed her desi look with pink lipstick. She is at her desi best.Source: Bollywood
We love the boho chic look that Hina is shelling out with this Indo-western outfit.Source: Bollywood
Hina's fashion statements are a thing to be known among her fans. She's looking gorgeous with this yellow dupatta on her head.Source: Bollywood
This Indo-western outfit has a net finish and is bodyhugging. Hina's curves can be seen beautifully.Source: Bollywood
Hina wore a stunning blue lehenga which was shimmery and had paired it with a sultry blouse.Source: Bollywood
