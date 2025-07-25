Hotel Del Luna star Yeo Jin Goo trolled for following adult content account on social media, clarifies, ‘Simple…’

Yeo Jin Goo, the star of Hotel Del Luna, faced backlash on social media after accidentally following an adult account on X. Amid this, his team issued an official statement clarifying the entire matter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 25, 2025
Yeo Jin Goo has been winning hearts with his charming personality, talent, and drama choices. However, the actor is back in the news not because of any new drama but due to a controversy. Jin Goo turned heads by following an account on X (formerly Twitter).
According to reports in Korean outlets, Yeo Jin Goo was caught following an adult archive account on social media. The news broke on July 24, 2025, when eagle-eyed netizens spotted the account in his following list.
However, before the blunder could be corrected, it went viral on social media, stirring up controversy surrounding Yeo Jin Goo. Amid the controversy, his team releases an official statement about the same and said that it was misclick.
A representative of Yeo Jin Goo informed Newsen in an official statement and said, "The account in question is not personally managed by the actor — it is handled by staff. It was a simple misclick, and we will take steps to ensure this doesn't happen again."
Yeo Jin Goo is a popular Korean actor who made her acting debut at a young age. He is adorably called the Nation's Little Brother as he began his acting career as a child. He had been winning hearts with numerous roles as young actor.
Yeo Jin Goo gained popularity with his role in Hwayi: A Monster Boy and has won the Best New Actor award at the 34th Blue Dragon Film Awards. He has also worked in Hotel Del Luna, one of the most popular Korean dramas featuring Lee Jin Eun, IU, Kim Soo Hyun and others.
Apart from Hotel Del Luna, he has been part of several popular Korean dramas including The Crowned Clown, My Absolute Boyfriend. The Moon Embracing the Sun and Beyond Evil among many others. He last worked in Hijack 1971 in 2024.
