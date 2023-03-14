Jacqueline Fernandez adds glam to Elton John’s Oscar 2023 afterparty [View Pics]

Jacquline Fernandez shared some special pictures from the Elton John AIDS Foundation Annual Academy Award Viewing PartySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
It is the Oscar season and several Bollywood celebrities marked their presence at the ceremony as RRR and Indian film took home the trophy. The energetic song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli directorial won Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards. Jacquline Fernandez's song Applause from Tell It Like A Woman was also nominated in the same category. For the same, the actress has been in LA celebrating the nominations and attending pre-Oscars events. After the ceremony, Jacquline Fernandez attended the Annual Academy Award Viewing Party hosted by Elton JohnSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in a black and beige gown. She wore a classic lace gown from the designer label Namita Alexander.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The diva wore a plunging sweetheart neckline with a corset bodice. She completed the look with nude makeup adding winged eyeliner, and matte lip colour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle from the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. She attended the party to benefit the foundation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Elton John AIDS Foundation Annual Academy Award Viewing Party aims to raise funds to help people living with HIV and Aids. The first party was held in 1992 and continues to be one of Hollywood's longest-running Oscar parties.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez shared a glimpse of the afterparty on her social media. In the carousel of images, she posed with actress Poorna Jagannathan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez was looking forward to win the Oscars for her song Applause but RRR's song Naatu Naatu won the trophy. She congratulated all the winners who the prestigious Award.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!