Here is a list of Bollywood actors who are most educated.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan studied Economics Honours from Delhi University.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor studied method acting in New York.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor studied acting at Lee Stransberh Theatre and Film Institute.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from Australia.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan studied history and political science in New York.Source: Bollywood
